Woman claims meth given to her by gang to sell

A Walters woman is free on $35,000 bond after being charged with dealing methamphetamines and for trying to escape the police.

Karina Nicole Watts, 38, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and escape from arrest, court records indicate.

Watts was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Smith Thursday night near the area of Oklahoma 65 and Goodin Road.