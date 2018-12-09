Winners of barbecue showdown announced

DUNCAN Smokin J BBQ was the big winner at the inaugural United Way of Stephens County Barbecue Showdown here Saturday, claiming The People's Choice Trophy in addition to first place finishes for ribs, pulled pork and beans.

Up in Smoke placed first in brisket and Bone Shack BBQ claimed top honors in ice cream.

The Tilley BBQ Team post second places in ribs and ice cream while Racks, Ribs and Suds placed second in brisket and beans. G&S Smokers was second in pulled pork.