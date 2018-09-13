Wings, Wheels event slated

ANADARKO The 4th annual Wings and Wheels Festival in Anadarko Saturday promises to bring riding in a plane to new heights.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Anadarko Municipal Airport and was begun to peak the interest of kids in aviation.

"Kids from 8-18 can experience free plane rides," David Scott, executive director of the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce, said. "We will also have a car show which will feature vehicles from pre-World War II to the modern vehicles and a motorcycle show."