Wildlife refuge seeking input on fee increases
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is seeking public comment on possible fee increases in 2019.
Changes include an increase in Doris Campground primitive, RV and group campsites; Fawn Creek group campsites; Boulder Cabin day use area, and Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area backcountry permits.
For individual sites, the current rate on tent-only camping is $8, and the proposed rate, $12. RV pads without electrical hookups are currently $10; the proposed rate would be $14. RV pads with electricity only are currently $20; the proposed rate would be $22 to $24.
For group sites, a reservation for Fawn Creek is currently $5; the proposed rate is $30 a day to camp there. The Camp Doris rate for group sites with electricity is currently $40 and the proposal keeps it at that amount. For non-electric group sites at Camp Doris, the current rate is $28 and the proposed rate would be $30. The day use rate for Boulder Cabin is currently $5, and the proposed rate is $30.