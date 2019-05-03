Walters Chamber holds banquet

The Walters Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet last week and the Citizen of the Year was very surprised to be honored.

Kody McDowell was born and raised in Walters and strives to “make Walters beautiful for my kids.”

McDowell graduated from Walters High School in 2008 and began volunteering at the Walters Fire Department that same year. He is the manager at Mac’s Body Shop but takes the time to enjoy life.

“I race dirt track cars and I spend time with my wife Kelly and my three kids,” he said. “My kids are 14, 4 and 2, so I am busy. Thank you for this honor. I had no idea I was going to be named Citizen of the Year.”

Before the announcement of the Citizen of the Year, the banquet included reflections of 2018 and future events in 2019 by Rosezetta Dye, treasurer of the Chamber.

“We are looking forward to the Pancake Supper, scheduled for for March 12; the Easter egg hunt, which will be held April 20; the July 4th celebration; the Car Cruise in September, and the Christmas parade,” Dye said. “We had great turnouts for the events we hosted last year and hope to have good attendance this year too.”