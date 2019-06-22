Volunteers will help clean up downtown Duncan today

DUNCAN – Main Street Duncan will host the fifth annual Team Up to Clean Up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Duncan.

The downtown organization has been a grant recipient from Keeping Oklahoma Beautiful again this year, receiving supplies such as volunteer T-shirts, gloves, vests, trash sacks and bottled water in partnership with Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, OG&E, and PK Equipment. The grant is intended to help organizations to rally their community to make a positive impact. Main Street Duncan will host Saturday’s event to beautify the historic downtown focusing on Walnut Avenue, Main Street and Willow Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street.

“We’ve seen a lot of momentum with Team Up to Clean Up from volunteers” said Jared Smith, Design Committee Chairperson, “and the Main Street merchants and those who shop on Main really seem to appreciate the work everyone puts into cleaning.”

Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Main Street Duncan office located at 828B W. Main prior to the event to gather supplies. Bringing supplies also is welcomed as the organization has asked for those who can to bring weed eaters, loppers and gardening tools to trim bushes and trees. The alley ways also will be a major focus during the Team Up to Clean up event.