Veterans Corner coming to Marlow

Veterans Corner will be at First Baptist Church in Marlow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist veterans in getting their benefits. The following places will be there to assist veterans: U.S.E. Credit Union, Veterans Home Health Care and Around the Clock Health Care.

The event is for all veterans and their spouses, including those who served in Korea and Vietnam.

Those attending are asked to bring: DD214, marriage licenses, dependent birth certificates if available, spouses filing for spousal benefits need to bring all papers and medical records.