Velma man wanted for kidnapping, arson

An arrest warrant was issued for a Velma man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and setting fire to her loveseat as well as endangering police while escaping arrest.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Clayton Allen Nalley, 44, for felony charges of kidnapping, endangering others while eluding police and third-degree arson, court records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to the warrant affidavit, the incident began Saturday when Nalley “drove at a high rate of speed towards his ex-girlfriend” at an unidentified location. He is accused of stopping and grabbing the woman in a chokehold before putting her into his Volkswagen Jetta and driving off at a high rate of speed.

While driving, Nalley asked the woman questions about where she would like to go to die and made other threatening statements that put the woman in fear for her life, the affidavit states. The woman said she escaped when he returned her to her home about 10 minutes after the incident began.