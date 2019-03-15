V-Dubs bring classic vehicles to Medicine Park this weekend

MEDICINE PARK — The age of the Volkswagen returns this weekend in Medicine Park.

V-Dubs in the Park returns for its sixth year with a weekend of fun, fellowship, music — and bragging rights. The three-day event kicks off today as Volkswagen owners from all over the region converge on the cobblestone community to camp at the primitive campgrounds and listen to Parkstomp music before organizing a car show Sunday.

“I try to encourage everyone to come out and camp Friday and Saturday night,” said Larry Wolcott, event creator. “We used to have the car show on Saturday, but we moved it to Sunday so we could have more time to relax.”

V-Dub owners are a special breed, Wolcott said. There’s a sense of fellowship between them. It’s that friendship and fellowship that he wanted to encourage and enjoy more of when he decided to push the car show back a day. He said he was worried out-of-town participants would have a hard time coming down for the weekend and making sure they got back home in time Sunday, but last year’s experiment worked well, so he decided to make it a permanent change.

“We have a group who will cruise down from Oklahoma City for the morning,” Wolcott said. “They all come together, that way if someone breaks down, they’re all there to help. That’s what we’re all about.”

V-Dubs in the Park and Parkstomp have combined to create a unique atmosphere in Medicine Park — one ripped straight out of the ‘60s with the classic automobiles combined with that special type of jazzgrass music. Most of the vehicles will be stationed at the primitive campgrounds Saturday, but all will be parked along downtown Medicine Park and in front of the Main Stage Sunday for the final day of the festival. Wolcott expects a packed crowd.

“We’re shooting for around 100 or so this year,” he said. “We usually get around 75 or so. But we’re hoping to get some more with good weather.”