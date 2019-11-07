You are here

Two local students receive leadership scholarships

Thu, 07/11/2019 - 2:19am Staff

The University of Central Oklahoma recently awarded the President’s Leadership Scholarship to MacArthur Senior High School graduate Josh Chao and Cache High School graduate Brianna Taylor.

Chao and Taylor, incoming freshmen at UCO, are among 25 students chosen for the scholarship from the 130 finalists who were interview by Central faculty and staff.

Chao and Taylor will receive a tuition waiver for 12 hours of classes each semester; a $2,250 yearly stipend for room and board and a one-time $1,000 global and service stipend and will also serve on the President’s Leadership Council or PLC.

