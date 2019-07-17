Two hospitalized after Sunday vehicle wreck
Two people were hospitalized following an early Sunday morning wreck northwest of Sterling that investigators are looking at as possibly caused by drinking and driving.
A Ford pickup driven by Charles J. Hale was driving eastbound on Meers Porter Hill Road shortly after 2 a.m. when the truck went off the roadway to the right, struck a bridge support and went off the side of the bridge 3/10-mile east of Northeast 165th Street, 3 miles northwest of Sterling, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper John Toombs reported. The truck then rolled and struck a fence before coming to rest in a creek.
Hale, 41, of Sterling, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states. His passenger, Alicia N. Harrell, 38, of Fletcher, was also admitted to Memorial in fair condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.