Town hall addresses underage substance abuse in Stephens County

An ongoing conversation about underage substance abuse in Stephens County is coming to a head this week.

On Saturday, the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Pathways to Healthy Living coalition, in collaboration with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will host a town hall forum with a free screening of “Captain Marvel” as a part of Communities Talk.

The town hall starts at 1 p.m. at The Palace Theater, 926 W. Main Street, Duncan, and will feature speakers Todd Anthony from the ABLE Commission and Rick Strain from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

According to Ebony Moore-Custis, Regional Prevention Coordinator Prevention Specialist, said the organizations hope to bring awareness to teenage drinking and marijuana use.

“We’re not prohibitionists, but we’re concerned about people using these things illegally or underage,” she said.

According to an Aug. 16 news release from the prevention network, the event will educate community members on drug trends in their area, including recognizing non-traditional packaging, like alcohol in juice boxes and vapes that look like USB memory sticks.

“Some of it is bringing awareness to parents of how kids are carrying stuff around,” Moore-Custis said.