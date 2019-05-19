Tornado destroys two homes outside Geronimo

GERONIMO — Two to three minutes — that’s how little time it took.

But in that short time frame, so much was lost. Luckily though, the list of things lost did not include any lives. However, lives were changed.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a tornado touched down about three miles east of Geronimo at the intersection of Southeast 45th Street and New Hope Road. Two houses were destroyed and one woman was taken to Comanche Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Chance Wickham, who lives just a stone’s throw away from where the twister touched down, said he heard high winds at about 7:30 a.m., followed by “dead silence” and torrential rain. He thought little of it, especially because inclement weather had been in the forecast. Then his wife, Tamra, got a phone call from her mother, who lives just down the road from the intersection.

“Her mom called and asked if we had heard anything about a tornado warning,” Wickham said. “A few minutes later, her neighbor walked up the street and said his house was destroyed.”

Across the street, Weldon and Marion Simmons had barely any time to process what was happening. Before they knew it, the house in which they had lived for 44 years was being ripped apart.