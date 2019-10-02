Tipton school voters to decide $1.8 million bond Tuesday

TIPTON — A new agriculture and STEM facility is the centerpiece of a $1.8 million bond issue to be presented to voters Tuesday in the Tipton Public Schools district.

The building — along with a new proposed greenhouse — represents the culmination of seven years of research and commitment to improving the district’s agriculture program. Steve Glenn, superintendent, said a committee was formed to propose ideas for improving the once-ailing program. Now, the fruits of that committee’s labor are about to flourish.

“We did this right after we purchased our ag farm, which was once an old co-op and gin,” Glenn said. “We’ve been remodeling it since then and this is the culmination of all their efforts.”

Voters will be asked to approve a bond series that will implement a 7.44 percent increase on property taxes. Glenn illustrated the increase by explaining that a person who pays $500 in property taxes would see a $37 increase for the next 10 years. It’s a small increase for a much-needed improvement for the school district — one that has been in the work for some time due to the constraints of the population.