Throwback to WWII

WASHINGTON — The Army plans to issue a new World War II-style uniform starting the summer of 2020, as senior leaders look to sharpen the professional appearance of Soldiers and inspire others to join them.

The Army Greens uniform, a version of the uniform once worn by the greatest generation, will now be worn by today’s generation as they lead the service into the future.

“As I go around and talk to Soldiers… they’re very excited about it,” said Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey. “They’re excited for the same reasons why we wanted to do this. This uniform is very much still in the minds of many Americans.”