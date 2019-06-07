Texas man drowns in Lake Altus

A 56-year-old Austin, Texas, man died Thursday morning from drowning in Lake Altus after initially jumping out of a boat into 5-feet of water in the Kiowa County portion of the lake.

Robert Leo Kollasch was riding in a Wellcraft boat that was pulling up to North Shore swim beach shortly before 11:45 a.m. when he jumped out and into the water, never to resurface, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper George Hoyle reported. The other six people in the boat and bystanders pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him until EMS arrived and took him to Elkview Hospital in Hobart where he was pronounced dead.