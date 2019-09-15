Texas man dies during booking into Jackson County jail

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Friday morning death of a Texas man who died during booking into the Jackson County jail.

Altus police arrested Brent Waters, 56, of Dallas, Texas, shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Falcon Road on the suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy. Waters was transported to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital where Hospital personnel drew blood for testing by the OSBI lab as part of the DUI investigation.

Once Waters was taken to the Jackson County jail, he “suddenly collapsed” in the booking room, Murphy said. Officers and jail personnel began CPR efforts and he was then taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.