Temple school voters asked to approve $995,000 bond for high school renovation

TEMPLE — The Temple High School building will undergo a major renovation if district voters approve a $995,000 bond proposal Tuesday.

The bond would fund seven projects earmarked for the interior of the building and facilities. Kevin McKinley, superintendent, said these improvements have been needed for some time. While the exterior of the building is still in good shape, other aspects of it are failing and could impact the learning experience of students. That’s why all $995,000 of the bond money will go directly into the building and nowhere else.

“We’ve had engineers come out and look at it and it’s structurally sound,” McKinley said. “It has a metal roof that was installed about 20 years ago. So that’s in good shape. But there are other issues and that’s what this is designed to address.”

Last year, the Temple Board of Education created a bond proposal panel to examine the school and determine its most glaring needs. They came up with a list of seven projects that will be funded by this bond, if approved. Among them are new floors for the entire school, a new HVAC system and new lights. All are designed to improve efficiency across the school.

“We have 14 existing rooftop units,” McKinley said. “We’re hoping we can actually cut that number down to seven. We’ll use larger ton units that are more efficient. We’ll have LED lights instead of the old fluorescent or incandescent bulbs. It’s all for the purpose of making the building more efficient so that our utility bills will be reduced.”