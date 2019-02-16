Teacher bill approved by House committee

A bill that would increase Oklahoma teachers’ pay is advancing to the full House for consideration, after passing out of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

House Bill 1780, by House Speaker Charles McCall, would provide a $1,200 across the board pay raise for public school teachers. The pay raise would be in addition to the pay raise given to Oklahoma teachers during the 2018 legislative session.

“I have said many times that the pay raise last year was a good first step, but my goal is to get our teachers to number one in the region in pay,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “This bill helps us get closer to that goal. House Republicans have made a commitment to our teachers and we are going to follow through. Better pay not only shows our teachers that they are valued, but it also helps us recruit and attract new teachers to the profession and retain the experienced teachers we already have.”