Stephens County voters pass fairgrounds tax

Stephens County voters have passed the fairgrounds tax, continuing to support a 0.25% sales tax that has been in place for two decades. The “yes” vote ensures the tax will continue for another 20 years, expiring in 2041.

According to the Stephens County Election Board’s unofficial results, the tax passed at 73.54% with 1,276 voters in favor, 459 against. The official results will follow in a few days Election Board.

For Matt Byerly, fairgrounds director and events coordinator, the results were a relief.

“I was a little nervous about how it was going to go,” he said. “But I had faith it would pass, I had a lot of people out in the community pushing this hard.

“I think Duncan and the county realized it was a good deal, a win-win for them.”

District 3 Commissioner Russell Morgan said the fairgrounds account for a large amount Stephens County’s tourism income. Based on information from the Duncan Chamber of Commerce and the Duncan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Morgan said Stephens County collects anywhere from $60 to 70 million in tourism dollars annually.