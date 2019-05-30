Stephens County Genealogy Library hosting grand opening

DUNCAN –Folks in Duncan and beyond will soon have the opportunity to look into the past at the Stephens County Genealogy Library – the library is hosting a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday at 301 N. 8th in Duncan.

Key upgrades and updates to the library’s capabilities came through two grants. A McCasland grant helped fund a scanner and a professional duplicator. An Edge grant helped the library purchase a KIC scanner. The key feature of the KIC scanner is its large flatbed. This enables patrons to scan large scrapbooks and photos albums without having to remove the items.

“We honestly couldn’t do this without these grants. We are so appreciative,” Branch Manager Kristi King said. “This is a free service We’ve already seen a lot of people take advantage of these free services. It is such a benefit to the community.”

History seekers will be able to transfer their 20th century artifacts (VHS, microfilms, film reels, record albums, etc.) to more modern mediums such as compact disks, DVDs or flash drives in the new Memory Lab. In addition to heirloom photographs, documents such as birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses can be scanned.