Speeding on a rain-slicked interstate blamed for Tuesday wreck

A 70-year-old Oklahoma City man was hospitalized from a Tuesday afternoon wreck on Interstate 44 blamed on traveling too fast for the wet conditions that set off multiple collisions.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that John R. Maricle was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.

Maricle was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 44 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he hydroplaned on the rain-slicked roadway, struck a guardrail and went off the roadway, rolling an undetermined number of times before landing on its driver’s side a little over 2 miles north of Medicine Park, Trooper Tyrone Dixon reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The wreck, its investigation and its clean-up set off multiple other non-injury wrecks. Both northbound lanes were closed between 5:25 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. before the roadway was cleared.