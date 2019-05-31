Shooting with intent to kill charge added to man accused of luring police into ambush

A 34-year-old Duncan man already in jail for a gun crime and accused of luring police into an ambush situation received an addition charge of shooting with intent to kill.

The Stephens County District Attorney’s Office introduced amended information Tuesday charging Mario Donnelle Flowers with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill, court records indicate. He made his initial appearance May 24 in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with possession of a firearm after felony conviction, records indicate. He faces between 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Flowers is accused of calling 911 from a blocked phone number around 3 a.m. May 19. According to the court affidavit, he complained of a man and woman fighting while walking on Elm Avenue near 1st Street.

An officer arrived and within 21 seconds reported that shots were fired at his patrol vehicle. Two bullet defects were found on the front passenger quarter panel and front passenger tire, according to the affidavit. The slugs were determined to be either from a .38 caliber or 9mm bullet.

A trace of the emergency phone call returned to Flowers’ phone, according to the affidavit. He’d also called the Stephens County jail the day prior in attempt to learn about a warrant for his arrest and during the call, “became very agitated and demanded to talk to a supervisor at the jail,” the affidavit states.