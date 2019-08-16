Sheriff’s removal petition to be heard

The case to decide a petition to seek the removal of Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson will be decided by a jury in October.

Court records indicate that Simpson’s trial will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 1.

The Cotton County Board of Commissioners filed a petition June 10 to seek Simpson’s removal from office for accusations of willfully and habitually, “with bad or evil purpose,” neglecting duties.

The case will be presided over by Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan. Assistant District Attorney Taren Lord-Halverson is serving as attorney representing the Cotton County Commissioners. Michael D. Denton Jr., of Mustang, is representing the sheriff’s office and Austin C. Walters, of Mustang, is representing Simpson.