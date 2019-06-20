Second round of storms brings more destruction to area

A second line of storms in less than a week raked across Southwest Oklahoma Tuesday night into Wednesday morning — leaving another path of destruction in their wake.

As individuals and businesses continued work to cleanup fallen tree branches, repair destroyed fences and track down missing pets as a result of weekend storms, mother nature set up and teed off on the region again with heavy rains, small hail and very high winds. The Lawton-Fort Sill Airport registered only .11 of an inch of rain, but the Oklahoma Mesonet reported .77 of an inch in Medicine Park.

The line developed in the late hours of Tuesday night in the northwestern corner of the state before pushing south and east. Lawton resident Melissa Jones described the scene shortly after midnight when the outer edge of the storms moved into Lawton as sounding like a “freight train.”

“We don’t know if it was a straight wind or a tornado,” she said. “But it sounded like a freight train. The dogs were going crazy. I looked at my husband and I told him we need to get to safety.”