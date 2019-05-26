Roots Ball provides unique, ‘laid-back’ atmosphere

MEDICINE PARK — While it has its share of music festivals throughout the year, the annual Roots Ball has perhaps the most relaxed atmosphere of them all. And with the roots rock genre being born from blues, rock and country, it is perhaps the most eclectic music festival the park hosts.

And while the mass amounts of rain received earlier in the week may have kept some away — and kept people a greater distance from Bath Lake — a good crowd still turned up for a day of music, food and relaxation. From the wide age range of guests to the variety of music and vendors, it truly felt like a festival for everyone.

“The variety, that’s what we like,” Julee Foster, of Lawton, said. “You can come out here, get away from the city.”

Roots music itself is generally more easy-going than hard rock or even a lot of modern country. In many ways, it serves as the perfect soundtrack to sitting in a lawn chair, drinking a beer and enjoying sunny spring weather. For Tome Schnella, a native of England who moved to Lawton in 2016, it is a more casual vibe than just about any other concert or music festival.

“The music, getting to be outdoors, it’s totally different,” Schnella said. “It’s very laid-back. And it appeals to all ages, that’s what’s cool about it.”

Although she hasn’t even been in Oklahoma for four years, it was Schnella’s fourth Roots Ball. However, it was the first time for Leyla Turcios, a Pittsburgh native who had been stationed at Fort Sill for just two weeks. Between the music, scenery and general atmosphere of Medicine Park itself, Roots Ball far exceeded Turcios’ expectations.