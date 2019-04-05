Ribeye designated as state steak

A bill naming the ribeye as Oklahoma’s official state steak has been signed into law. Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt is the author of Senate Bill 21 along with House principal author Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton.

Murdock said with 5.1 million head of beef cattle in Oklahoma, the state is ranked third in the nation in beef cattle. He said declaring the ribeye the state’s official steak is aimed at drawing attention to that industry.

“I want to thank Governor Stitt and my fellow legislators for supporting this bill,” Murdock said. “The whole idea is to honor and promote Oklahoma’s cattle industry. We have 51,000 beef producers in our state, and they operate in all 77 counties with annual cash receipts for cattle sales totaling $3.3 billion. I’m proud to honor their contributions to our economy and to our tables.”