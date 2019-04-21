Report: Oklahoma population's declined in recent years

OKLAHOMA CITY — More people have moved out of Oklahoma in recent years than have moved in from other states, an indication of better job prospects in other parts of the country.

The troubling shift has been noted especially among people of prime working age and with college educations, according to Chad Wilkerson, an economist and vice president at the Oklahoma City branch of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City. Wilkerson and research assistant Courtney Shupert reported on the trend in the latest issue of Oklahoma Economist. They found that declines were most notable in rural parts of the state, especially in western Oklahoma.