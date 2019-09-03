Refuge visitor center will be closed temporarily

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge’s Visitor Center will remain closed until emergency repairs can be completed. Tuesday’s widespread electrical outage damaged essential equipment within the building. Due to the scarcity and size of the equipment, a replacement is not readily available leaving refuge staff unable to power the Visitor Center and affecting the phone system refuge wide.

Acting Refuge Manager David Farmer stated, “We apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and safety of the visiting public is our main concern. We are working hard to locate replacement parts and make necessary repairs. We appreciate your support and patience while we resolve this matter.”

Until power can be restored to the Visitor Center, restrooms are available at the Environmental Education Center and pit toilets are available at the Mt. Scott Picnic Area, Lost Lake Picnic Area, Boulder Cabin, Boulder Picnic Area, Sunset Picnic Area, and Elmer Thomas Pier. Persons wanting to schedule reservations for backcountry permits and group campsites need to email their requests to nick_plata@fws.gov.