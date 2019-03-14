Refuge’s Visitor Center to reopen

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge’s Visitor Center will reopen at 9 a.m. today. Power has been restored to the building using a generator, allowing for functionality of the bathrooms and building sanitation systems. The phone system is still temporarily inoperable; however, refuge staff hopes to see full capability restored to the building early next week. While phones are down, reservations and permits can still be attained by emailing wmr_permits@fws.gov.