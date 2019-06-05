Raytheon donates to ADA scholarship fund

On April 25, The Air Defense Artillery Association (ADAA) announced that Raytheon had donated $10,000 to their annual scholarship fund. Raytheon will sponsor two $5,000 scholarships in the name of fallen Air Defense Artillery service members.

One scholarship is named after Command Sgt. Maj. James Blankenbecler, who in 2003 was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, based in Fort Hood, Texas, and was killed while riding in a convoy that was hit by an improvised explosive device in Samarra, Iraq.