Power outage hits Duncan, Marlow Sunday

It was a bad day to lose power in Duncan and Marlow Sunday.

After what was initially blamed as a PSO transmission line failure outside of Marlow, several homes in the two Stephens County communities were without power into the afternoon.

Stan Whiteford, PSO information specialist, said that initial power outages around 8:30 a.m. sent crews to the transmission line to find a failure. However, once it was traced back to the source, it was learned that the problem wasn’t the transmission but the community lines tapping into it.