You are here

Home » News » Area » Power outage hits Duncan, Marlow Sunday

Power outage hits Duncan, Marlow Sunday

Sun, 03/03/2019 - 11:06pm Scott Rains

It was a bad day to lose power in Duncan and Marlow Sunday.

After what was initially blamed as a PSO transmission line failure outside of Marlow, several homes in the two Stephens County communities were without power into the afternoon.

Stan Whiteford, PSO information specialist, said that initial power outages around 8:30 a.m. sent crews to the transmission line to find a failure. However, once it was traced back to the source, it was learned that the problem wasn’t the transmission but the community lines tapping into it.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620