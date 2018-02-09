Physicians, others cite concerns about medical marijuana

Oklahoma physicians and others associated with the medical profession continue to cite concerns about Oklahoma's action to legalize marijuana for medical use and what the state hasn't done to ensure safety measures and protect the public.

A bipartisan legislative committee composed of members of the Oklahoma House and Senate has been meeting for more than a month, taking testimony from a variety of stakeholders who have an interest in any actions the Legislature may consider in the aftermath of a June vote by state residents to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Emergency regulations adopted by the State Board of Health in July drew immediate fire and two lawsuits, and while the board has since loosened some regulations, the legislative committee continues to meet with entities ranging from law enforcement officers to physicians, gathering data they will use to develop guidelines for the full House and Senate to consider in 2019.