Otipoby Comanche Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony set

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at a historic Comanche Nation cemetery is slated for Monday.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Otipoby Comanche Cemetery, located on Fort Sill’s East Range.

This year’s speaker is Mary Weahkee (Motah), a distinguished Comanche archeologist who will present a program on the historical significance of the Comanches in the Southwest, according to coordinator Clifford (Beaver) Takawana.

“All veterans attending will be honored with a special recognition item this year. And the Quilts of Valor Foundation has chosen three of our veterans to receive a Quilt of Valor that will be presented during the ceremony,” Takawana said. “In addition, the Otipoby Cemetery Committee has selected two Navy Veterans as honored elders: Jimmy Caddo and Garner Pewewardy, who will be honored during the program.”

Veterans selected to receive a QOV Blanket are: Wesley Pewewardy, Garner Pewewardy and Eddie Ahdosy.

Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) Chaplin Jimmy Caddo will present the devotional. A meal will be served following the ceremony.

“Otipoby Cemetery is located on a hilltop overlooking the Cache Creek Valley and the Wichita Mountains and it is one of the most beautiful sites in this area,” Takawana said. “Memorial Day is a time to reflect on our loved ones and how they have guided our lives. Come and help us remember and keep alive this traditional ceremony that our grandparents and great-grandparents helped to make possible.”