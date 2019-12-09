One killed, two hospitalized in serious condition following violent wreck near Elgin

An 83-year-old Elgin woman died and an Elgin man and an Arizona woman were each hospitalized in serious condition following a Tuesday evening wreck in northern Comanche County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Teresa M. Nelson died at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 62 just north of Glover Road and 4 miles west of Elgin. Her body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Nelson was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nina S. Holden was also driving in the northbound lane. Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported the Malibu struck Nelson’s car head-on and came to rest on the east shoulder. Nelson’s car rolled a ½-time and came to rest on its roof.

Firefighters from Elgin worked two hours to free Nelson from her car with the Jaws of Life. Holden was pinned for about 1½-hours before being freed, according to the report.