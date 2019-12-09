You are here

Home » News » Area » One killed, two hospitalized in serious condition following violent wreck near Elgin

One killed, two hospitalized in serious condition following violent wreck near Elgin

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 2:51am Scott Rains

An 83-year-old Elgin woman died and an Elgin man and an Arizona woman were each hospitalized in serious condition following a Tuesday evening wreck in northern Comanche County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Teresa M. Nelson died at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 62 just north of Glover Road and 4 miles west of Elgin. Her body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Nelson was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nina S. Holden was also driving in the northbound lane. Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported the Malibu struck Nelson’s car head-on and came to rest on the east shoulder. Nelson’s car rolled a ½-time and came to rest on its roof.

Firefighters from Elgin worked two hours to free Nelson from her car with the Jaws of Life. Holden was pinned for about 1½-hours before being freed, according to the report.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620