Oklahoma sees increase in number of uninsured

For just the third time this decade, more Oklahomans went without health coverage in the most recent year compared with the year before.

New numbers released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau show that 548,000 Oklahoma residents lacked insurance in 2018 — an increase of 3,000 since 2017.

The amount was not enough to increase Oklahoma’s uninsured rate from last year’s 14.2% or change the state’s ranking as second highest in uninsured rates — next only to Texas, which posted a 17.7% uninsured rate in 2018.