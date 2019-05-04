Oklahoma bill on guardians for veterans passes House

Legislation broadening the participation qualifications for a program allowing community members to volunteer as guardian for veterans with no available family is heading for the governor after winning passage this week from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 931, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, establishes the Veterans Volunteer Guardianship Act to provide a platform to recruit local volunteers to serve veterans who can no longer manage their own affairs and do not have friends or family members that are able to step in to help.

Court-appointed volunteer guardians will assist disabled veterans by providing continuity of management across a broad spectrum of needs, including finances, personal care, and healthcare. Miller said about 10 percent of Oklahoma veterans do not have family members to help them with significant choices.