OHP investigates teen’s death from vehicle collision

Fri, 05/31/2019 - 3:00am Scott Rains

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the death of a 17-year-old Mississippi boy killed early Thursday morning in a pedestrian collision with a vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified teen from Laurel, Miss., died at the scene of contact on U.S. 81, 2/10-mile north of Rose Road, 8/10-mile south of Marlow.

Trooper Carlin Neece reported the teen was struck shortly after 12:45 a.m. by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Cristy L. Rose, 42, of Chickasha. She and a 21-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

