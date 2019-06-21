OBN: Meth No. 1 killer drug in state

Officials from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN) spoke with community members Thursday night to share insights into recent drug trends.

OBN Director John Scully greeted the couple of dozen people in the audience at the Great Plains Tech Center, 4500 W. Lee, by thanking them for coming out and showing an interest.

“We certainly could not do our jobs without you, the citizens,” he said. Following presentations by several chief agents, Scully provided an overview of the forum’s content. He cited ongoing efforts to curb the main scourge found in the Oklahoma drug trade.

“Meth is going to continue to be the No. 1 drug problem in Oklahoma,” he said. “Meth is the No. 1 killer (drug) in Oklahoma.”

Chief Agent Mel Woodrow cited examples of how methamphetamine has fallen in statewide production. In turn, the drug coming across the border from Mexico is even cheaper and more potent than in the past. He spoke of how it was first developed in Japan in 1919 and by World War II was proscribed by the respective Allied and Axis armies for using to keep soldiers marching and fighting for longer stretches.

One product of 2012 legislation that limited the amount of pseudoephedrine an individual can buy in a year led to an almost overnight drop in the amount of meth labs taken down by law enforcement. In 2011, 913 meth labs were knocked out of commission by law enforcement; in 2018, that number was down to 11.