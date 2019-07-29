New deputy refuge manager a familiar face

If the new deputy refuge manager at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge looks familiar, that’s because she’s been here once before, and not all that long ago.

Amber Zimmerman was on loan for four months, “from October through February-ish,” after former refuge manager Tony Booth retired in September and then deputy refuge manager David Farmer became acting refuge manager. After Farmer officially became refuge manager, Zimmerman applied for and got his old job. She is now in week two and settling in to her new role.

She has been an employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 15 years, all of it at the Washita and Optima National Wildlife Refuge complex.