New book shares Cache grad’s heritage, love of running

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Woommavovah has been all over the world, but his latest passion project brings the 1986 Cache High School grad back to his southwest Oklahoma roots.

In honor of his Comanche heritage and life-long love of running, Woommavovah has penned a children’s book, “The Little Indian Runner,” and will sign copies this weekend in Medicine Park.

The book is dedicated to Woommavovah’s nephew, Lucas Owens, who will start kindergarten this fall and has autism. All proceeds from the book sales will be donated to Autism Oklahoma, a nonprofit that works to grow, learn and serve the families of Oklahoma affected by autism.

Dianne Chadwick grew up with Woommavovah in Cache and will host the book signing at her store, Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery. Having raised two sons with autism and now employing people with special needs in her bakery, Chadwick said she was touched — though not surprised — to learn of Woommavovah’s donations of his book’s proceeds.

“Mark is just a guy that looks really deeply into things and sees needs,” she said.

Woommavovah spent 31 years in the U.S. Army before retiring June 1. He is now the Senior Military Science Instructor at The University of Oklahoma Army ROTC and an accomplished runner.

Writing children’s books was never on his agenda, until one fateful day at a Barnes and Noble in Hawaii.