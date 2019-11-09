Mtn. View man killed in accident

A 68-year-old Mountain View man died Saturday following a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck in Kiowa County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jackie Lester died at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Oklahoma 9 and Kiowa County Road 2430, about 4 miles east of Mountain View. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Lester was at the intersection shortly before 7 a.m.m when he was struck by a westbound Saturn SL2 driven by Shautonna Stevenson, 39, of Hobart, according to Trooper Chris Sherman. The Saturn continued westbound for another 150 feet before coming to a stop on the roadway.