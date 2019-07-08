Morgan White keeps up family tradition of being a queen

Red and green looks good on Morgan White — and why shouldn’t it? She’s spent most of her young life preparing for this royal role.

The 2019 Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Queen has been hopping all over southwestern Oklahoma and north Texas for the past few weeks promoting the festival in specially made watermelon-spotted dresses, her blonde hair accented by a sparkly silver crown and bright red lips.

The 18-year-old is the fifth woman in her family to be named the Watermelon Queen. Two cousins and two great aunts have gone before her, including Peggy Harris, 85, the oldest-living queen. Harris will have the honor of placing the coveted Watermelon Queen crown on White’s head during her coronation ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday in Jeff Davis Park in downtown Rush Springs. Since this is the 75th year of the Watermelon Festival, all living Watermelon Queens will also be invited to join White on stage for the coronation.

For White, taking on the queenship meant more than filling big shoes, it almost seemed like destiny.

“I’ve always looked up to the queen,” she said. “I’ve been around watermelon my whole life.”