Marlow men accused in separate child sexual abuse cases

A pair of Marlow men have been accused in separate cases of sexually abusing girls with one now in jail on $150,000 bond and the other sought for arrest.

Roberto Vasquez Sanchez, 44, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony counts of child sexual abuse, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Sanchez is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old special needs girl.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators received a sexual battery complaint from the girl’s school on Sept. 11. A Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy and a DHS agent spoke with the girl who said Sanchez had touched her inappropriately.

The girl said Sanchez would get drunk and come into her bedroom and lay next to her in bed. She said he’d slipped his hand down between her legs and inappropriately touched her, the affidavit states. She said he also made her perform oral sex.

In one incident, she said Sanchez was drinking beer and called her over to his car. When she did, she said he put his hand down her pants and touched her while telling her “that’s where her mother had her from.” She also said Sanchez threatened to hurt her if she told anyone and that he would only touch her when he was “drunk,” according to the affidavit.

Sanchez was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office and he denied the allegations but corroborated several statements the girl made. He admitted to calling her over to the car a month ago and that she was in pajamas when he “hugged her,” the affidavit states. He said he apologized to her.