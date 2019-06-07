Marlow man pinned in truck following Thursday wreck

A 35-year-old Marlow man was pinned inside a pickup Thursday afternoon following a wreck in Stephens County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jerry E. Boyce was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.

Boyce was riding in a Chevrolet pickup driven by Katrina J. Whitehead that was traveling westbound on Sandhill Road shortly after 1:15 p.m. when the truck went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree inside a creek bed before coming to rest 1 mile north of Bray, Trooper Morgan Harp reported. Boyce, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned inside the truck for about 35 minutes before Bray firefighters freed him using the Jaws of Life tool.