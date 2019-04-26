Marlow man looks at life in prison for spitting in officer’s face

A 37-year-old Marlow man with a series of prior convictions is looking at up to life in prison after he was arrested and charged with spitting in the face of a police officer.

Brandon Ashley Malone made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on police or firefighter after former conviction of two or more felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of public intoxication, court records. Due to five prior felony convictions, Malone is eligible for between 4 years to life in prison.

Malone is accused of spitting in the face of a Marlow police officer during a Monday night incident.

Police were called to the 500 block South 12th Street shortly before 8:45 p.m. after a man had thrown a cigarette at a vehicle parked at a home. According to the affidavit, the witness said the cigarette was thrown at their vehicle by a man walking northbound who had laid down by a tree in a nearby yard.

Officers found Malone sitting on the northside of a home and asked for identification and he said he didn’t have any. He appeared to be “very intoxicated as his speech was slurred and he was very unsteady on his feet,” and he appeared to be “very agitated” at police, the affidavit states. He said he was staying at the home, his grandmothers, but police were unable to make contact with her to verify the story. Officers encouraged him to go inside the home and, after several attempts at trying to talk him into going into the house, he did.