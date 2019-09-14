Marlow man killed in Thursday wreck after being pinned under tractor-trailer

A 21-year-old Marlow man died Thursday after being ejected and pinned under a tractor-trailer rig that investigators say failed to stop at a sign and crashed into his pickup in northern Caddo County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jeffrey Blaine Alexander died from his injuries at the scene of the wreck, about 6 miles south of Fort Cobb.

Alexander was driving a Ford pickup eastbound on Caddo County Road 1380 shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the tractor-trailer driven by Chad L. Payne was traveling northbound on County Street 2550 and failed to stop at the intersection, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The vehicles collided and the semi overturned ¼ time, landing on its passenger side. Alexander’s pickup rotated and went off the asphalt roadway to the right.

The report states that Alexander, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected an unknown distance before being pinned underneath the rolled over rig’s trailer.