Marlow man held on $50,000 accused of dealing meth

A 38-year-old Marlow man is in jail on $50,000 bond after being charged with distributing methamphetamine.

Justin Russell Maddox made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony count of distribution of controlled dangerous substance as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer. He faces up to seven years in prison for the distribution count, if convicted.

Maddox caught law enforcement attention Sunday morning when he became aggressive with a Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy when asked for identification while at the Chisholm Trail Casino, according to the court document. When asked for his Social Security number, Maddox “became very agitated and stood up and became very aggressive” to another deputy, according to Deputy Matthew Brown. He ignored orders to sit down and is accused of stepping toward the other deputy.