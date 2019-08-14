Man vows to bring better gun next time

A man accused of shooting with intent to kill is recovering from the gunshot wounds that stopped him.

According to investigators, he said it won’t be his last attempt at murder.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Robert Jessie McClaflin, 44, of Chickasha, for shooting with intent to kill, according to court records. Due to prior convictions, he’s looking at between 20 years to life in prison, if convicted.

McClaflin is recovering at OU Medical in Oklahoma City from gunshot wounds suffered during a Sunday incident in Cement, in Caddo County.

Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Leal said that he responded to 42112 Caddo County Street 2740 regarding a shooting and made contact with another deputy who had McClaflin detained. According to the probable cause affidavit, Quintin Cogburn was the man detained.

Cogburn told Leal that he was working under a vehicle in his shop when he heard a “loud boom,” the affidavit states. He saw McClaflin shooting a shotgun and a short time later, he heard his friend Kenneth Lance Farley screaming, “He shot me, he shot me.” Cogburn said he ran to his home, got his .22 caliber rifle and found McClaflin still holding the shotgun. He told Leal he thought McClaflin was going to kill his friend so he aimed the rifle at his legs and fired three times and then another three times before the 6-foot, 3-inch, 184-pound man dropped to the ground.