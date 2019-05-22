Man sentenced for distributing child porn

A 27-year-old Anadarko man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Brandon Lee Pruitt was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti after pleading guilty in October 2018 to the charge, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. According to the plea agreement, the government dismissed the second count, using a cellphone to access child pornography.

After release from prison, Pruitt will serve eight years on supervised release.

Pruitt was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018 for one count of distributing and one count of accessing child pornography. According to the second count, he used a cellphone to access child pornography stored on an internet-based cloud storage service between Aug. 20, 2015, and March 13, 2018.

The first count alleged he distributed child pornography through the internet between those same dates. The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case because Pruitt worked at the Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, on land held in trust for the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, and committed the offense in Indian Country.